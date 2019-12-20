|
P. David Fishwick, 78, of Willoughby, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Lake Health West Medical Center in Willoughby. Born Oct. 16, 1941, in Cleveland, he had been a lifetime resident of Lake County. Mr. Fishwick was a retired CMAA member, serving as club manager at Pine Ridge, Canterbury and Boston Hills golf courses. Dave was a true American Patriot and a proud member of A.A. He donated a lot of his time with the retired senior volunteer program in various reading programs, helped at the Edison School library, where he was affectionately known as, “Mr. Fishy.” Dave was an avid golfer, loved playing with his family and grandchildren, was a mentor and friend to many and was loved by all. He was the beloved husband of 35 years to Gretchen V. (nee Kempski) Fishwick; loving father of Christine A. (Dave) Stobart, Michael E. (Wendy) Fishwick, Mark E. (Tari) Fishwick, Tod A. (Patti) Vodicka, Cliff L. (Anita) Vodicka and Ryan “Bunky” (Megan) Vodicka; cherished grandfather of Joseph, Jonathan, Jennifer, Sydney, Justin, Dylan, Abigail, Andrew, Alison, Ashley, Alex, Christian, Hannah and Willard; brother of Stephen (Kate) Fishwick and Daniel (Carol) Fishwick; and uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Paul R. and Louise (nee Hurley) Fishwick; and brother, Robert Fishwick. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38011 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life to be conducted at 5 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name may be made to Folds of Honor at www.foldsofhonor.org. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 22, 2019