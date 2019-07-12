|
Pamela Baxter (nee: Marker), age 61, of Huntsburg Twp., passed away unexpectedly from an accident on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown. She was born on December 7, 1957, in Painesville, OH, to George H. and Elizabeth (nee: York) Marker. She married the love of her life, Robert “Joe” Baxter, on June 25, 1977. They just celebrated 42 wonderful years of marriage. Pam enjoyed being the life of the party. No one will ever forget her infectious laugh and beautiful smile. She spent many years watching everyone’s children grow up as a kitchen aide at Huntsburg Elementary School. From there, she decided to take a role that only the most loving people can. She was an aide at Metzenbaum Center. She loved working with her clients. She became family to several of them and brought them in to her home. Pam and Joe also spent years hosting AFS students for Cardinal High School. She always had so much love to give. Survived by her husband, Robert “Joe” Baxter; her daughter and best friend, Jessica Baxter; mother, Elizabeth Marker; mother-in-law, Shirley Baxter; sister, Jackie Burket; sisters-in-law, Patti Marker, Tammie (Bill) Moody, Patty Baxter; brothers-in-law, Rick (Dee) Baxter and Bill (Janet) Baxter; her AFS sons, Jose Aguilar, Alejandro Buzo, Kristen Thorin, Giulio Burattini, Inunnguq Petrussen, Steen Josefsen, Arnold Ortmann, JanikLeiden and Francisco Palau; so many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family that loved her so much. She was preceded in death by her father, George H. Marker; father-in-law, Robert Baxter; and brother, George E. Marker. The family will receive friends and Celebrate Her Life on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Huntsburg Community Center, 12396 Madison Rd., Huntsburg Twp., 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
Published in News-Herald on July 14, 2019