Funeral services for Pamela "Sue" Belcher, age 61, a 38-year resident of Painesville, will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Family and friends will be received 11:00 a.m. until time of service. She was born June 1, 1958 in Uniontown, PA to Kenneth and Lois (O’neal) Haney. She passed away January 13th, 2020 at Tripoint Medical Center in Concord Twp., OH. Sue enjoyed reality TV, reading, games on her cell phone, and traveling on Danny’s Motorcycle, but her greatest joy in life was showing love and kindness to her family, friends and everyone she met. She is survived by her husband, Danny; sons, Danny (Rachel) Belcher, of Mentor and Keith (Katie) Belcher, of Painesville; daughters, Lisa (Michael) Houston, of Chagrin Falls, Kelly (Mark) Nelson, of Painesville, Stacy Miller, of Madison, Cristi (Shannon) Wellen; eleven grandchildren; and so many more family and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James and Matthew Jerina; sister, Lois Leonard; and one grandchild, Justin.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020