News-Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
(440) 357-7514
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
667 Mentor Ave.
Painesville, OH 44077
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Belcher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela "Sue" Belcher


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela "Sue" Belcher Obituary
Funeral services for Pamela "Sue" Belcher, age 61, a 38-year resident of Painesville, will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18th, 2020 at Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Home, 667 Mentor Avenue, Painesville. Family and friends will be received 11:00 a.m. until time of service. She was born June 1, 1958 in Uniontown, PA to Kenneth and Lois (O’neal) Haney. She passed away January 13th, 2020 at Tripoint Medical Center in Concord Twp., OH. Sue enjoyed reality TV, reading, games on her cell phone, and traveling on Danny’s Motorcycle, but her greatest joy in life was showing love and kindness to her family, friends and everyone she met. She is survived by her husband, Danny; sons, Danny (Rachel) Belcher, of Mentor and Keith (Katie) Belcher, of Painesville; daughters, Lisa (Michael) Houston, of Chagrin Falls, Kelly (Mark) Nelson, of Painesville, Stacy Miller, of Madison, Cristi (Shannon) Wellen; eleven grandchildren; and so many more family and friends. Sue was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, James and Matthew Jerina; sister, Lois Leonard; and one grandchild, Justin.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Spear-Mulqueeny Funeral Homes
Download Now