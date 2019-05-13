|
|
Pamela L. Hodges, 54, of Spencer, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. She was born April 17, 1965, in Medina, Ohio, to the late Eugene and Barbra (Kubis) Woolum. Pamela worked at Osborne Medina Inc. for 22 years as an accountant. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, and playing with her granddaughter, Alexandria Hodges. She also loved to watch Lifetime movie with her dogs, build puzzles, and enjoy nature. She is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years, Darrell Hodges; daughter, Alicia Hodges; granddaughter, Alexandria Hodges; brothers, Warren Woolum and Eugene (Linda) Woolum; nieces and nephews, Stephen (Kelly) Woolum, Julie Woolum, Christie (John Martin) Woolum, and Deray Woolum. She was preceded in death by her parents; and son, Jeffery Hodges. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. at the Medina Eagles, 696 Lafayette Rd., Medina, Ohio 44256. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to assist with expenses. Please remember that Pam had a large heart and loved everyone. She wouldn’t want anyone to be hurt or sad at her passing. Online condolences may be shared at: www.parkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on May 14, 2019