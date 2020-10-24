1/
Pamela M. Russell
Pamela M. Russell, of Centerville, Ohio. Beloved wife of Jim, and sister of Valerie Durica (William); beloved mother of Timothy (deceased), Jenny (Clay), Wendy (Tony) and Brian (Chari); and dear grandmother of Benjamin, Theodore, Owen, Alaina, Colleen and Brogan.Pam was a healthcare administrator, dance teacher and yoga practitioner. She was born October 27, 1938, in Oldham, England. She graduated from Lakewood High School in 1956 and Miami University in 1960 and went on to attain several advanced degrees.The family held a private memorial mass on Saturday, October 24, 2020. A celebration of her life will take place in her hometown of Cleveland, OH when the Covid risk is reduced. Donations may be made to the Church of the Incarnation https://incarnation-parish.com/

Published in News-Herald from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
