Pamela R. (Lytle) Foster, age 64, of Mentor, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Mentor, OH. She was born July 19, 1955 in Cleveland. Pam enjoyed crocheting and painting ceramics. Survivors include her husband of 42 years, Gerald Foster; children, Lisa (Nevada) Smith, Bryan (Melissa) Foster, Amy (Ryan) Summers, and Kevin Foster; grandchildren, Holden and Grace; siblings, Linda Bradford, Connie (John) Veentjer, Rick (Cheryl) Lytle and Dan Lytle; sister-in-law, Donna Lytle; and many loving nieces and nephews. Preceding Pam in death are her parents, Frederick and June Lytle; and brother, Glenn Lytle. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at The Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. The funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Chardon, OH. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Brain Injury Association of Ohio, P.O. Box 21325, Columbus, OH 43221. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 25, 2020