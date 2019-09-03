Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church
3352 Mayfield Rd.
Cleveland Heights, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pantelis Liamos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pantelis "Pete" Liamos


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pantelis "Pete" Liamos Obituary
Pantelis "Pete" Liamos, 85, of Mentor, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born May 10, 1934, in Nestorio, Greece. Mr. Liamos worked as a chef at the Geneva Inn. He was an avid gardener who loved flowers. Survivors are his wife, Vasiliki Liamos; daughters, Thomae “Tammy” Liamos, and Mary (Keith) Hocevar; grandson, Theron; and his siblings, Zoetsa and Bobby Liamos. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kosmas and Thomae Liamos. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3352 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland Heights, OH 44118. Interment will be at Knollwood Cemetery. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pantelis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
Download Now