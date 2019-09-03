|
|
Pantelis "Pete" Liamos, 85, of Mentor, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Lake West Medical Center in Willoughby. He was born May 10, 1934, in Nestorio, Greece. Mr. Liamos worked as a chef at the Geneva Inn. He was an avid gardener who loved flowers. Survivors are his wife, Vasiliki Liamos; daughters, Thomae “Tammy” Liamos, and Mary (Keith) Hocevar; grandson, Theron; and his siblings, Zoetsa and Bobby Liamos. He was preceded in death by his parents, Kosmas and Thomae Liamos. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 3352 Mayfield Rd., Cleveland Heights, OH 44118. Interment will be at Knollwood Cemetery. Send flowers and offer condolences at: www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 4, 2019