Pat J. Iosue, age 101, veteran U.S. Army; beloved husband of the late Evelyn (nee Kimble); loving father of Evelyn Lombard (Anthony, deceased) and David (Carol); devoted grandfather of Tony III (Shayne) and Joe (Sarah); great-grandfather of Anthony IV (Ashleigh), Joseph Jr., Georgia; and great-great-grandfather of Tony V; dear brother of Lillian Mucci (Anthony), Angela Connavino (Nick), Ermalinda Rempel (Tony), Marianna Marino (Jim) and Michael (Josephine) (all deceased); uncle and great-uncle to many.Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 17, at Holy Redeemer Church. Interment at All Souls Cemetery.The family will receive friends at the Vitantonio-Previte Funeral Home, 5236 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhurst (East of Richmond Rd.), on Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. vitantonio-previtefuneralhomes.com
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 15, 2020