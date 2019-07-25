|
|
Patricia A. Burney (nee: Thayer), 80, of Willoughby, Ohio went to be with the Lord July 22, 2019. Devoted and loving mother of Kathy, JoAnn, Bob (Sue), Jack, and Tracy Burney. Adoring grandmother of Christopher Burney, Courtney (Kevin) Smith, Kelsey (Jeremiah) Hinderliter, Austin Burney, Kayla Burney, and Corey Burney. Great-grandmother to Riley, Landon, Sawyer, BrantLee, WestLee, Wyatt, and Lillian. A private memorial service was held at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, Willoughby, Ohio on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Contributions may be made in her remembrance to Heartland Hospice, 4807 Rockside Road, Suite #110, Independence, Ohio 44131.
Published in News-Herald on July 28, 2019