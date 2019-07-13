|
Memorial services for Patricia A. Conn, 78, of Mentor, will be at 7 pm on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Avenue, Willoughby.The family will receive friends from 6-7 pm on Friday, prior to the memorial service.Mrs. Conn passed away peacefully at her home on April 8, 2019.Patricia was born on January 27, 1941 in Rose Hill, VA to the late Clyde M. and Hattie (Lee) Maness.She will be missed by her sons, Rodney (Sarabel) Conn and Keith (Stephanie) Conn. She is also survived by her brother, Benjamin Maness and her sisters, Betty Jo Laws and Carolyn Gilbert and their families.Mrs. Conn was preceded by her husband, Carl L. Conn, on September 28, 2010. Her parents, six brothers and three sisters are also deceased.The family encourages contributions to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Ohio 44192 or donate online at https://hospicewr.org/tribute
Published in News-Herald on July 14, 2019