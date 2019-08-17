|
Patricia A. (nee Page) Davies-Willoughby, 88, of Perry, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Precious Care Assisted Living in Concord Township.
Born June 16, 1930, in Cleveland, she had been a Lake County resident for 57 years, living in Perry.
Patricia loved bowling, especially at Painesville Lanes. She was a former 4-H Advisor and Friend of the Perry Library.
She was the loving mother of Glynis A. Davies (Dennis Motzer), Glenn R. (Donna) Davies, Thomas P. Davies, and Tracy E. Arcuri; stepmother of Frank Willoughby and John Willoughby; cherished grandmother “Honey Gram” of Adam B. Crim, Cameron J. Crim, Heather R. Davies (James Morhaus), Megan E. Davies (Jeff MacFarland), Bronson T. Arcuri (Laura McMullen), and Angelina M. Arcuri; great-grandmother of Mariah A. Barko and Evangeline G. Ferron; and aunt to many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John B. Davies (1991); husband, John Willoughby; parents, Chester and Iva (nee Pebbles) Page; grandson, Travis R. Arcuri; and brother, Chester Page.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the family. Family will receive friends from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 6330 Center St. (Route 615, North of Route 2), Mentor, where a Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. Private burial will be in Perry Cemetery.
To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www. MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Aug. 18, 2019