Patricia A. (nee Lausin) Duffy, 74, of Eastlake, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights.Born Sept. 23, 1944, in East Cleveland, she had been resident of Lake County for 44 years, living in Wickliffe, Mentor-on-the-Lake and Mentor before moving to Eastlake nine years ago.Patricia was the beloved wife of 44 years to Richard A. Duffy; loving mother of Lisa Heckman and Kelli Duffy; cherished grandmother of Kyle, Mikel, Kelli and Mac; sister of Leroy Paul Lausin; and aunt of nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy Paul and Stella (nee Jablonski) Lausin.Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, with a Celebration of Life to be held at 7:30 p.m. Entombment will take place 11 a.m. Monday in Knollwood Cemetery in Mayfield Heights. (Family and friends are asked to please meet at the cemetery.)Donations in her name may be made in care of the family.To leave condolences for the family, order flowers or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019