Funeral Mass for Patricia A. Ingle-Elkins, age 71, of Eastlake, will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (masks are required and social distancing will be observed). Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery. Patricia was born on May 14, 1949, in Cleveland to the late Nick and Bernice (nee Galazka) Brdar and passed away on May 21, 2020. Patricia liked to sew, collect knickknacks, and make cakes for special events, but she loved spending time with her family. Patricia is the beloved wife of Ronald Elkins; loving mother of Henry Neal (Mary A.) Ingle, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Nicole A. Ingle and Neal J. Ingle; sister of Nick Brdar and Robert Brdar.