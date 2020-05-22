Patricia A. Ingle-Elkins
1949 - 2020
Funeral Mass for Patricia A. Ingle-Elkins, age 71, of Eastlake, will be 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, 29850 Euclid Ave., Wickliffe (masks are required and social distancing will be observed). Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home, 36000 Lakeshore Blvd., Eastlake. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery. Patricia was born on May 14, 1949, in Cleveland to the late Nick and Bernice (nee Galazka) Brdar and passed away on May 21, 2020. Patricia liked to sew, collect knickknacks, and make cakes for special events, but she loved spending time with her family. Patricia is the beloved wife of Ronald Elkins; loving mother of Henry Neal (Mary A.) Ingle, Jr.; cherished grandmother of Nicole A. Ingle and Neal J. Ingle; sister of Nick Brdar and Robert Brdar.


Published in News-Herald from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
MAY
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish
Funeral services provided by
Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home
36000 Lake Shore Boulevard
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 953-4600
