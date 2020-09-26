Patricia A Marshfield, 86, passed away peacefully at the Hopsice of the Western Reserve with her family by her side.The greatest joy in her life was to spend her time with family. She loved to go babysitting during the week and would end her week playing cards and having dinner with her son. She never missed an opportunity to be with family.She is survived by her daughter, Denise (Ollie) and son Daniel (Sue), five grandchildren, Danielle (Paul), Deanna (Rich), Danny Mike (Cameron), Carolyn (Matt) and Kurt, eight great grandchildren, Sophie, Justin, Ryan, Owen, Evelyn Anne, Daniel III, Madeliene and Ella.She is so thankful for the love and support of family and friends. A special thank you to her friend Sally, the daily phone calls brightened her day and thank you to her nieces and their family for visits, phone calls and all the beautiful cards that were sent. Her life was filled with many wonderful people.She returns to be with her husband, Norman L. Marshfield and their very special, first born grandson, Michael Patrick Marshfield, her sisters and all her family and friends who went before her. Our family would like to thank her Hospice Home Care Team, mom looked forward to the visits and we appreciated all the care. Thank you to all the people involved in her care at David Simpson Hospice House who made a difficult time much easier.Burial will be in Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, ChesterlandFuneral Mass will be 10:30 am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at St. Mary Church, 242 N. State St., Painesville, 44077Private visitation will be Tuesday 9:30 am at Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., EastlakeFamily request that Donations be sent to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, PO Box 50, Memphis, TN. 38101 or the Hospice of the Western Reserve, 300 E. 185 St, Cleveland, 44110