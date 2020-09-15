1/1
Patricia A. McNamee (nee McGeary), age 90, of Willoughby, passed away Sept. 10, 2020, at Euclid Hospital. Patricia is the beloved wife of the late Donald Carter McNamee; dear mother of Gailann M. Bowden (Robert), Sharon Joan McNamee (deceased), Donna P. McNamee, Daniel C. McNamee; grandmother of Brendan Bowden (Grace), Caitlin Bowden Carney (Jonathan), Ryan Bowden, Meaghan Malmberg (Logan), Conlan D. McNamee; great-grandmother of Adeline Wirtz and JoAnn Wirtz; daughter of the late Meredith Frank and Nellie Belle (nee Pheasant) McGeary. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services are private. Patricia will be buried at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Florida. Contributions to the Alzheimer's Association, 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, Ohio 44122, or the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, P.O. Box 824061, Philadelphia, PA 19182-4061 would be appreciated.


Published in News-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
