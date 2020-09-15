Patricia A. McNamee (nee McGeary), age 90, of Willoughby, passed away Sept. 10, 2020, at Euclid Hospital. Patricia is the beloved wife of the late Donald Carter McNamee; dear mother of Gailann M. Bowden (Robert), Sharon Joan McNamee (deceased), Donna P. McNamee, Daniel C. McNamee; grandmother of Brendan Bowden (Grace), Caitlin Bowden Carney (Jonathan), Ryan Bowden, Meaghan Malmberg (Logan), Conlan D. McNamee; great-grandmother of Adeline Wirtz and JoAnn Wirtz; daughter of the late Meredith Frank and Nellie Belle (nee Pheasant) McGeary. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, services are private. Patricia will be buried at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Florida. Contributions to the Alzheimer's Association
, 23215 Commerce Park, Suite 300, Beachwood, Ohio 44122, or the Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, P.O. Box 824061, Philadelphia, PA 19182-4061 would be appreciated.