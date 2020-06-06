Patricia A. Morris, age 71, of Concord Twp., passed away peacefully at home Saturday, June 6, 2020. She was born June 20, 1948 in Cleveland, OH to the late George and Adele Joseph.A deeply loved and amazing wife, mom, sister, and grandma, Pat was an inspiration to every person that knew her. Pat and her husband raised their family in a home filled with love, beautiful food, and hope. To her siblings and friends, she was a confidant and abounding source of joy. Following in her mom’s footsteps, Pat was often in her kitchen baking blueberry pie or behind her sewing machine. With her deep faith in God, she taught us all that no matter what, everything will be OK.Survivors include her husband, Robert S. “Bob” Morris. Sr.; children, Robert “Bobby” (Tammi) Morris, Jr. and Elizabeth (Rick) Johnson; grandchildren, Courtney, RJ, Nola, Tommy, and Wyatt; and siblings, Inez (Jeff) Morris, Carmen (Joe) Maroun, George (Kim) Joseph, and Bernie (Terry Krueger) Cesena.Family will receive friends 4-7 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2020 at Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 8560 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.Interment will be held at Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, OH following the mass.Social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events.Family requests contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016 or online at www.kidney.org/support or to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192 or donate online at www.hospicewr.orgSend flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in News-Herald from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.