Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Martyrs Church
3100 Weymouth Rd.
Medina, OH
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Renshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Renshaw


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Renshaw Obituary
Patricia A. Renshaw passed away August 12, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born October 16, 1944, to the late Thaddeos and Helen (Zalewski) Mika. Patricia worked as a computer analyst for Globe Paper and Sofco. She finished out her career at Medina General Hospital. She married the late John C. Renshaw on September 22, 1962. They resided in Euclid, where they raised their children. They moved to Medina in 2001. Patricia is survived by her children, John T. (Carey), Richard B. (Lesa), and Therese M. Robertson (Penny); grandchildren, BrieAnna, Patricia, and Christian Renshaw. A memorial service will be held at Holy Martyrs Church, 3100 Weymouth Rd., Medina, OH 44256 on August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.Family suggests donations be made to Holy Martyrs Church or Heartland Hospice in Patricia's name.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.