Patricia A. Renshaw passed away August 12, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born October 16, 1944, to the late Thaddeos and Helen (Zalewski) Mika. Patricia worked as a computer analyst for Globe Paper and Sofco. She finished out her career at Medina General Hospital. She married the late John C. Renshaw on September 22, 1962. They resided in Euclid, where they raised their children. They moved to Medina in 2001. Patricia is survived by her children, John T. (Carey), Richard B. (Lesa), and Therese M. Robertson (Penny); grandchildren, BrieAnna, Patricia, and Christian Renshaw. A memorial service will be held at Holy Martyrs Church, 3100 Weymouth Rd., Medina, OH 44256 on August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.Family suggests donations be made to Holy Martyrs Church or Heartland Hospice in Patricia's name.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 25, 2019