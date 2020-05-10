Patricia A. (Nevulis) Sauric
1939 - 2020
Funeral service for Patricia A. Sauric (nee Nevulis), age 80, will be Wednesday, May 13, 2020 (family only).Patricia was born on October 31, 1939 in Cleveland to the late Alex and Bernice (nee Martinkus) and passed away at home on May 9, 2020 with her family at her side. Pat enjoyed working in the yard, cooking for family, and making floral arrangements, but her greatest joy was spoiling her grandchildren and grand dogs including her best fur friends Buddy and Brutus.Patricia was the beloved wife of 54 and a half years to the late Joseph P. Sauric; loving mother of Cheryl (Mark) Stidham, Debra (David) Metsch, Karen (Paul) Guhde, Joseph M. (Robin) Sauric, and Rick (Amber) Sauric; cherished grandmother of Matt Stidham, Jeni Marx, April Reis (fiancé Alam), Amy Metsch (fiancé (Josip), Paul J. “P.J”, Guhde, Erik Guhde, Tyler Sauric, Hailey Sauric, Jeannie Dickens, Julie Dickens, Mason Sauric and Ava Sauric; proud great grandmother of Samantha, Tate, Austin, Ella, Colton, Carter, Kinsley, and Aidan; dear sister of Robert (Terry) Nevulis.For those that would like to join in a procession from Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home to All Souls Cemetery please be at the funeral home at 10:15 AM. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 2:00 until 5:00 PM at the Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home 36000 Lakeshore Blvd. Eastlake.



Published in News-Herald from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
May 10, 2020
