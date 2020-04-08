|
|
Memorial Service for Patricia A. Scherlacher (nee Dieterich), age 70, will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Family is encouraged to visit www.jakubs.com to leave a remembrance on her memory wall. She was born on January 4, 1950, in Painesville to the late Edward and Clara (nee Fazekas) Dieterich and passed away on April 5, 2020. Patti liked to spend time with family, fish, sew, cook, bake Christmas cookies, garden, play cards with great friends and play and coach Volleyball. She was a very dedicated wife, mother and grandmother who always put others first. She always thought of those little things that meant that she was always thinking about those she loved and you could never pull out of the driveway without her waving goodbye out the front door! She was the beloved wife of 47 years to Louis J. Scherlacher "Lou"; loving mother of Christian (Kristin) Scherlacher, Stephen (deceased) Scherlacher, and Leah (Jason) Davis; cherished grandmother of Caleb and Grace Davis, Kate, Quinn, and Brooke Scherlacher; sister of Gary Dieterich, Eddie Dieterich, Corky Tipton (deceased); sister-in-law of June (Roy) Sonntag and Anita (Bob) Anger. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Metro Health.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 10, 2020