Patricia A. White, age 75, of Willoughby, passed away August 31, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on November 24, 1944, to the late George and Patricia Murphy (nee Gregan). She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed by many. Patricia was an avid camper. In her free time, she enjoyed going on cruises. She had a joyful personality and truly lived her life to the fullest. She was also a lifelong Elvis and Browns fan. Her greatest joy was her family, she especially loved hosting her annual Christmas Eve party over the last 55 years. Patricia is survived by her son, Bill (Denise) White; grandsons, Daniel (Alicia) Henderson, Josh Turley; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy Martin and Marge (Art) Kendall. Patricia also leaves behind her fiancé, Dave Lenczewski; and host of nephews, nieces, and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, William White; sisters, Linda (Tom) Bidlingmeyer; and brother-in-law, Joseph Martin. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. also at the Funeral Home.