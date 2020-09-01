1/1
Patricia A. White
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. White, age 75, of Willoughby, passed away August 31, 2020. She was born in Cleveland, on November 24, 1944, to the late George and Patricia Murphy (nee Gregan). She was a proud and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend who will be greatly missed by many. Patricia was an avid camper. In her free time, she enjoyed going on cruises. She had a joyful personality and truly lived her life to the fullest. She was also a lifelong Elvis and Browns fan. Her greatest joy was her family, she especially loved hosting her annual Christmas Eve party over the last 55 years. Patricia is survived by her son, Bill (Denise) White; grandsons, Daniel (Alicia) Henderson, Josh Turley; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Judy Martin and Marge (Art) Kendall. Patricia also leaves behind her fiancé, Dave Lenczewski; and host of nephews, nieces, and cherished friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 23 years, William White; sisters, Linda (Tom) Bidlingmeyer; and brother-in-law, Joseph Martin. Visitation will be on Thursday, September 3, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Monreal Srnick Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd., Eastlake. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at 10 a.m. also at the Funeral Home.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monreal Srnick Funerals & Cremations
35400 Curtis Blvd.
Eastlake, OH 44095
(440) 951-1220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved