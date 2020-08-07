Patricia A. Wiskes (nee Strasser), age 90, beloved wife for 47 years of the late Luke; loving mother of Wendy Dusky (husband Stephen), Luke J. (wife Jennifer), Cheryl Brown and Joy Wachhaus (husband Paul); devoted grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of eight; cherished daughter of the late Karl W. and Ann M. (nee Fielitz) Strasser; dearest sister of James (wife Patricia). Pat was born on May 14, 1930, and died on August 4, 2020. She grew up in Collinwood where she was a 1948 graduate of Collinwood High School. She later moved to Willowick and then, after their marriage in 1951, Pat and Luke moved to Euclid. Pat was known for going on many gambling trips where she enjoyed slot machines and card games. She was also a member of the Wildwood Yacht Club for many years. Pat found great enjoyment from sitting in the sun and spending time with her grandkids. She always hosted family get-togethers and holiday parties. Pat will be remembered for being hospitable, loving, generous, and kind, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Contributions may be made in memory of Pat to the Animal Protective League, 1729 Willey Ave., Cleveland, OH 44113, or Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110. Private Memorial Service. Cremation and arrangements by the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills. Online obituary and guestbook at: www.DeJohnCares.com
