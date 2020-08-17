Patty is my cousin. My dad and her dad were half brothers. I remember Uncle Stan, Aunt Emilie, Delphine(I was the ring bearer in her wedding), and Charlene. We had family reunions at

Fred Fuller Park every year along with Christmas get togethers. Our Busia was the mother to my dad and Uncle Stan. Who ever reads this please record the family ancestry. It is so important. My heart and prayers goes out to Patty and Tom's family. God Bless you all.

Ray Kazmierski Jr



