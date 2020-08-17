1/1
Patricia Alice (Cackowski) Kirk
Patricia Alice (Cackowski) Kirk, died unexpectedly on August 14, 2020, at Metro Health Hospital in Cleveland OH, as a result of an automobile accident. She was born in Akron, Ohio. She had worked at Steris and Avery Dennison as a food service employee. Patti loved to make people laugh and had an amazing sense of humor. Patti absolutely adored her grandchildren and took great pride in being a fun “Busia” (Grandma). She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her sons, Tim (Deanna) Kirk, Tom (Betsy) Kirk, and Ken (Jessica) Kirk; daughter, Lisa (Michael) Budny; grandchildren, Hannah, Madeline, Sarah, Thomas, Elizabeth, Kenneth, Alex, Mia, Rachael, and Alex Kirk; sister, Charlene (Charlie) Schroeck; brother-in-law, James “Gus” Gostomski; sister-in-law Patricia Kirk; and her beloved dog, Laci. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas F. Kirk; parents, Stanley W. and Emilie (Zuber) Cackowski; sister, Delphine Gostomski; and brother-in-law, James Kirk. The family will receive friends from 4-7 pm Thursday, August 20, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. A funeral mass will be held 12:30 pm Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Gabriel Catholic Church, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Rd., Concord Twp., OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to the St. Gabriel Food Pantry, www.osvhub.com/st-gabrielchurch/funds, the Lake Humane Society, www.lakehumane.org, or Hannah’s Home www.hannahshome.org. Send flowers and offer condolences at www.brunners.com.


Published in News-Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
AUG
21
Funeral Mass
12:30 PM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8466 Mentor Ave
Mentor, OH 44060
440-255-3401
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 17, 2020
Patty is my cousin. My dad and her dad were half brothers. I remember Uncle Stan, Aunt Emilie, Delphine(I was the ring bearer in her wedding), and Charlene. We had family reunions at
Fred Fuller Park every year along with Christmas get togethers. Our Busia was the mother to my dad and Uncle Stan. Who ever reads this please record the family ancestry. It is so important. My heart and prayers goes out to Patty and Tom's family. God Bless you all.
Ray Kazmierski Jr
raykaz216@gmail.com
Ray Kazmierski Jr
Family
