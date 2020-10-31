Patricia Ann Evans (Meister), age 75, of Glendale, Arizona, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Madison Health Care.She was born June 29th, 1945 to Vera (Yurkovich) and Robert Meister in Coral Gables, Florida. Patricia graduated from Willoughby Union High School in 1963. She married Dennis “Denny” Williams, who later died in Vietnam in 1969. She married her second husband, Richard P. Evans, on September 20th, 1975 at Bethel Baptist Church in Willowick, Ohio.Foster parents for years, Patricia and Richard eventually adopted and raised three siblings in Ohio before moving to Glendale, Arizona for Richard’s job. Patricia was a homemaker and school cafeteria worker who loved to cook, bake, and craft. She loved hosting holidays and birthdays, even making professional birthday cakes and molded chocolates and confections, many of which she took to American Legion Post 112 Auxilliary where she was a member. Patricia loved her family and friends dearly, and was the most generous, gracious and caring person you could ever meet. She believed in the power of prayer and prayed tirelessly for friends and family members in need. She was a mother, sister, aunt, grandma and best friend. She left a mark in this world and will be sorely missed. Patricia is survived by her husband of 45 years, Richard Evans; sister, Roberta Wallace (Meister); brother, Raymond Meister; and children, Sam, Tanasha, Ken and Brian Evans; her grandchildren, Renae and Dyllan Ridpath; and many loved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Robert Meister; and nephew Joshua Meister.Graveside service will take place at 11 am Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Kirtland South Cemetery, just north of Rt 6 on Rt 306. Guests are required to follow current pandemic guidelines, wear masks and practice social distancing. Behm Family Funeral Home of Madison is assisting the family. Contributions may be made to Elara Caring Hospice 5966 Heisley Rd #100, Mentor, OH 44060. Online obituary and condolences may be viewed at www.behmfuneral.com