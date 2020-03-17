Home

Patricia Ann Fratino

Patricia Ann Fratino Obituary
Patricia Ann Fratino (Sanson) passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020. She was born on March 6, 1943 in McCarr, KY. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, many siblings and her son, Mark Kocher. She is survived by siblings, Pauline (Jack) Urbassik and Larry Sanson; her daughters, Gina (Ray) Cuprak, Dena (Austin) Sapp, Lisa Kocher; and grandchildren, Taryn, Daniel, Elizabeth, Caroline, Mary Austin, Chloe, Jason and Penelope.She is in the loving arms of Jesus Christ. God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes, and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain. Revelation 21:4
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 18, 2020
