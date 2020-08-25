Private family services will be held for Patricia Ann (nee Rabe) Gerzeny, 77, of Eastlake. Patricia passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. Born June 5, 1943, in East Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for 53 years. Patricia loved gardening, planting flowers, birds, cooking, and crafting with her daughter. She adored her grandchildren and they were her pride and joy. She was the loving mother of Brian C. (Patricia) Gerzeny of Twinsburg, Michael D. (Jennifer) Gerzeny of Ravenna and Laura J. (Robert) Aspinwall of Concord Township; cherished grandmother of Chad, Cassandra, Gia, Madisyn, Ellen, Corey and Seth; and dear sister of William (Wanda) Rabe, James (Bonnie) Rabe, Thomas Rabe and Margaret Farr. Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, Ronald E. Gerzeny; and parents, Earl and Jane (nee Emig) Rabe. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will stream the service via Facebook Live on the McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home Facebook page and encourage family and friends to view, share a story and leave a heart in remembrance of their dear loved one. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the American Lung Association
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her name may be made to the American Lung Association, 6100 Rockside Road, Independence, OH 44131.
