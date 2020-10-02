Patricia Ann (Sbrocco) Roth, age 72, of Painesville Twp., Ohio, suddenly passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at TriPoint Medical Center in Concord Twp, OH. She was born April 16, 1948, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Michael and Frances Sbrocco. Pat graduated high school from Sacred Heart Academy (Ursuline). Once the family moved to Mentor, OH, Pat worked within the Mentor Public Schools System (Mentor HS, Shore Junior HS) for over 23 years before retiring in 2008. Pat enjoyed spending time with her children, three granddaughters, and loved her lunches/dinners catching up with former coworkers and longtime friends/family. She loved attending her granddaughter’s recitals and sporting events as well as cheering on her son's NFL team, working around the house, playing games and messaging on her computer, and watching QVC amongst her other favorite TV shows. Pat was a devout Catholic and parishioner at St. John Vianney Parish where she enjoyed volunteering at the Parish Festival and Food Pantry. Survivors include her children, Laura (Jeffrey) Baca, and Thomas Roth; granddaughters, Riley, Macey, and Lily Baca; sister, Michelle (Robert) Lupo; brothers-in-law, James (Vicki) Roth, Robert Roth; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Preceding Pat in death are her husband of 47 years, George; her parents, Michael and Frances Sbrocco; and in-laws, George and Ethel Roth. The family will receive friends and family from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 4, 2020, at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Avenue, Mentor, OH 44060. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. The funeral mass will be 11:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor, Ohio. Please meet at the church. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged during all publicly attended events. Interment will be in Mentor Cemetery, Mentor, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mrs. Roth's memory to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839, donate online at redcross.org
, or Lifebanc, P.O. Box 933379, Cleveland, OH 44193, donate online at lifebanc.org
. Offer condolences at www.brunners.com
.