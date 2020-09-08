Patricia Ann (nee Baird) Sobecki, 86, of Willoughby, passed away Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at her residence in Willoughby. Born May 18, 1934, in Kingsville, she had lived in Euclid and Willowick before moving to Willoughby. Patricia was an avid bowler and was a tremendous Cleveland Indians fan. She had worked at Beachland Dry Cleaners and was a member of the “Beachland Cleanerettes.” Patricia was the loving mother of Robert Sobecki, Carol Sobecki (Randy Writz), and Charles (Debra) Sobecki; cherished grandmother of Nikki (Mike) Campbell, Ian (Kelly) Taylor, Michael (Matty) Sobecki and Kathleen Taylor; great-grandmother of Darian Campbell, Lily Welch, Jonathan and Jacob Campbell and Joseph Sobecki; sister of Norma (Donald) Miller, Nancy (Al) Anthony, and Mary (Bob) Harvanec; and sister-in-law of Kathy Baird and Janet Baird; and aunt of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul E. Sr. and Hazel L. (nee Barnett) Baird; siblings, Paul E. Baird Jr., David Baird and Charles (Kuniko) Pascali; and great-granddaughter, Sofia Sobecki. Family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at The Abbey of Willoughby, 38001 Euclid Ave. (located on the grounds of McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home), in Willoughby, where a funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Friday. Burial will follow in Willoughby Memorial Gardens. The family suggests contributions in her name be made to Heartland Hospice, 4807 Rockside Road, Independence, OH 44131. To leave condolences for the family or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com
