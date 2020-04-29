Home

Patricia Anne (Lonergan) Maderka

Patricia Anne (Lonergan) Maderka Obituary
Patricia Anne Maderka (nee Lonergan), 74, of Eastlake, entered eternal rest on April 23, 2020. She was born December 6, 1945 in Cleveland, Ohio.She is survived by her beloved husband, of 53 years, Raymond Michael Maderka; her three children, Raymond Maderka (Lisa), Julie Wenzlik (Brandon) and Amie Nickerson (Greg); six grandchildren, Joseph Maderka, Kate Wenzlik, Gavin Nickerson, Elizabeth Maderka, Anna Wenzlik and Claire Wenzlik.Patricia had a deep love for her family, it was the most important part of her. She was known as Nana and often showed her love through cooking fabulous meals for the family. A private family service will be held to honor Patricia. She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Cleveland.Arrangements by: Golub Funeral Home, 216-391-0357.
Published in News-Herald on Apr. 30, 2020
