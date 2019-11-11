Home

Jardine Funeral Home, Inc.
15822 Pearl Rd
Strongsville, OH 44136
(440) 238-7701
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Jardine Funeral Home, Inc.
15822 Pearl Rd
Strongsville, OH 44136
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
16271 Pearl Rd.
Strongsville, OH
View Map
Patricia Cullinane Obituary
Patricia Cullinane, 89, of Brunswick, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Cullinane for 63 years; dear mother of Mary Brentar (Frank), James Cullinane, and the late Thomas (Danette) Cullinane; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Shannon, Casey, Kyle, Megan, Thomas, and Devin; great-grandmother of Connor. Visitation Sunday, November 17, at Jardine Funeral Home, 15822 Pearl Road, Strongsville, from 2 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, November 18, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 16271 Pearl Rd., Strongsville, at 10:00 a.m. Interment at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp. www.jardinefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019
