Patricia Cullinane, 89, of Brunswick, passed away on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Cullinane for 63 years; dear mother of Mary Brentar (Frank), James Cullinane, and the late Thomas (Danette) Cullinane; cherished grandmother of Christopher, Shannon, Casey, Kyle, Megan, Thomas, and Devin; great-grandmother of Connor. Visitation Sunday, November 17, at Jardine Funeral Home, 15822 Pearl Road, Strongsville, from 2 to 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday, November 18, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 16271 Pearl Rd., Strongsville, at 10:00 a.m. Interment at All Souls Cemetery, Chardon Twp. www.jardinefh.com.
Published in News-Herald on Nov. 13, 2019