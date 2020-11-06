Patricia E. Kavalecz, age 74 of Concord, passed away peacefully with family surrounding her on October 27, 2020. She was born September 23, 1946 in Willoughby. She graduated from Bowling Green University with a Masters in Teaching and taught first grade at Longfellow Elementary School in the Willoughby-Eastlake School District for many years. Patricia was the wife of the late William Kavalecz; mother of Peter Kavalecz (Natalie), Bryan Kavalecz (Michele) and Janelle Schiecke (Peter); grandmother of Tyler, Spencer, Jane, Samuel and Paige; daughter of the late Roy and Jeanne McGurer; sister of Dennis McGurer (Linda), Christine Proto (Jim) and the late Lance McGurer. Family was everything to her and she always went the extra mile to bring loved ones together and celebrate family and friendship. She was a lover of simple things such as gardening, dining at her favorite restaurants, trips to the Lake Metroparks Farmpark with her grandchildren and holiday celebrations. Her ancestry was dear to her heart as well and she enjoyed researching her Irish and Scottish roots. Her hugs surrounded you in such warmth and comfort and when she smiled her blue eyes sparkled. She always enjoyed a good laugh. Perhaps what defined her most though was her genuine, caring nature and her devotion to helping others. A memorial funeral service celebrating Patricia Kavalecz's life will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, November 15, at the Willoughby United Methodist Church, 15 E. Spaulding St. in Willoughby with Rev. Christopher Liberati presiding. The service will also be live streamed and can be viewed by going to the church website at www.dtwchurch.org
. With respect to those around us, social distancing and the wearing of masks is required. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
at PO Box 96011, Washington D.C., 20090-6011.