Patricia H. “Pat” Mercsak, 86, of Leroy, passed away December 13, 2019, at Symphony at Mentor.She was born January 10, 1933 in Cleveland, Ohio to Vern R. And Loma I. (nee Miller). After completing high school, Patricia went on to complete a 2 year degree program in hematology. Patricia worked at various laboratories in Cleveland, Arizona and Mentor until 1976, when she joined the staff at Geauga Hospital as a Hematologist for over 25 year until her retirement. On January 22, 1977, Patricia married Robert Mercsak at Mentor Methodist Church in Mentor, Ohio. She moved from Mentor to Leroy in 1977. Robert proceeded in death on September 25, 2007.Patricia enjoyed watching wildlife especially birds and deer. She loved spending time with family especially the grand and great grandchildren and friends. She liked to garden and bingo group with the ladies.Survivors are sons, Russell (Donna) Smith of Willowick and Jeffrey Smith of Painesville; daughter, Karen (Steve) Rodock of Naubinway, Michigan; grandchildren, Nicole (Elie) Smith, Tara Summers, Russ Smith, Crystel Smith and Jeffrey Smith; great-grandchildren, Donovan, Domonic and Jullian Summers, Devon Smith and Laila and Tatum Smith; nieces, Melanie A. (Dan) Yatsko and Cynthia L. Holt; and nephew, Robert D. Holt.She was preceded in death by her parents, Vern R. and Loma I. (nee Miller) Holt; husband, Robert Mercsak; brother, Robert Holt and sister-in-law, Arline Holt.Friends may call 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Monreal Funeral Home, 35400 Curtis Blvd. Eastlake, OH 44095. A funeral service will immediately follow at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Williams Cemetery in Leroy.The family suggests contributions, in Pat's memory, be made to P.O. Box 74924 Cleveland, OH 44194-4924.
Published in News-Herald on Dec. 17, 2019