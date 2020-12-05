Patricia J. Frazine (nee Keeley) age 71, beloved wife of the late Timothy J.; loving mother of Sara Savering (husband Matthew), Kelly O’Kelley (husband Christopher), Justin, and Daniel Frazine; devoted grandmother of Alexander Savering, Tristan, and Sydney O’Kelley; cherished daughter of the late Felix I. and Mary E. (nee Rose) Keeley.Pat was born on August 22, 1949 in Cleveland and passed away on December 4, 2020. She was a resident of Painesville for over 50 years, formerly residing in South Euclid. Pat graduated from Brush High School in 1967 and worked as a R.N. for 40 years with Huron Road Hospital, Euclid Hospital and finally retired from Tri-Point Medical Center. She loved quilting and made 20 quilts for Providence House each year and to Tri-Point for Veterans. Pat enjoyed shopping, reading, baking, canning, vacations and Amish Country. Spending time with her family and grandchildren gave Pat the most enjoyment in life. Christmas, Fourth of July Celebrations and annual vacation trips were some of Pat’s treasured family traditions. Pat will be remembered most as a caring, strong, empathetic, dependable and reliable woman who would do anything for anyone. She was “The Glue” that held everyone together. Pat will be dearly missed.Contributions may be made in memory of Pat to Providence House (www.provhouse.org/donate-online
).Celebration of Life Service Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial following at Mentor Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Pat at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday 4-8 PM. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com