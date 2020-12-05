1/1
Patricia J. Frazine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia J. Frazine (nee Keeley) age 71, beloved wife of the late Timothy J.; loving mother of Sara Savering (husband Matthew), Kelly O’Kelley (husband Christopher), Justin, and Daniel Frazine; devoted grandmother of Alexander Savering, Tristan, and Sydney O’Kelley; cherished daughter of the late Felix I. and Mary E. (nee Rose) Keeley.Pat was born on August 22, 1949 in Cleveland and passed away on December 4, 2020. She was a resident of Painesville for over 50 years, formerly residing in South Euclid. Pat graduated from Brush High School in 1967 and worked as a R.N. for 40 years with Huron Road Hospital, Euclid Hospital and finally retired from Tri-Point Medical Center. She loved quilting and made 20 quilts for Providence House each year and to Tri-Point for Veterans. Pat enjoyed shopping, reading, baking, canning, vacations and Amish Country. Spending time with her family and grandchildren gave Pat the most enjoyment in life. Christmas, Fourth of July Celebrations and annual vacation trips were some of Pat’s treasured family traditions. Pat will be remembered most as a caring, strong, empathetic, dependable and reliable woman who would do anything for anyone. She was “The Glue” that held everyone together. Pat will be dearly missed.Contributions may be made in memory of Pat to Providence House (www.provhouse.org/donate-online).Celebration of Life Service Friday, December 11, 2020 at 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial following at Mentor Cemetery. Family will receive friends to pay tribute to and celebrate the life of Pat at the DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home of Willoughby Hills, 28890 Chardon Rd (between Bishop Rd. and Rt. 91) Thursday 4-8 PM. Online obituary, guestbook, and order flowers at www.DeJohnCares.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeJohn-Flynn-Mylott Funeral Home
28890 Chardon Road
Willoughby Hills, OH 44092
440-516-5555
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved