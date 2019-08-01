Home

McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Lakewood
14133 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
216-226-5356
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Lakewood
14133 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
7:00 PM
McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Lakewood
14133 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood, OH 44107
Patricia J. Obbagy Obituary
Patricia J. Obbagy (nee Pinzone), age 71, passed away suddenly on July 29, 2019. Beloved wife of 52 years of William. Loving mother of Susan Gallant (Scott) and dear grandmother of Noel and Renee. Sister of Josephine Marine (Carl), Sharon Snow, Susan Schanz, Charles, David and Mark. Sister-in-law of Theresa Dickelman (Ed, deceased) and John (Carole). A graduate of John Adams High School and Parma School of Nursing, Pat was devoted to the many friends she made in recent years as a private-duty LPN. She formerly headed Hermes West Medical Billing and Transcription Services, and was active in animal rescue efforts, adopting many who will miss her dearly. Preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Esther (Misseldine) Pinzone; and brother, Michael. She also leaves many dear nephews and nieces, and a host of wonderful cousins. Funeral service 7 p.m. Friday, August 2 at McGorray-Hanna Funeral Home of Lakewood, 14133 Detroit Avenue, where friends may call from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to North Coast Animals, 1459 West 114 Street, Cleveland, OH 44102.
Published in News-Herald on Aug. 2, 2019
