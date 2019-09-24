|
Funeral service for Patricia J. (Hillwig) Speroff, 76, of Willoughby, will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at Davis-Babcock Funeral Home, 4154 Clark Ave., Willoughby. Family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Patricia passed away peacefully September 23, 2019 at Maltz Hospice House in Beachwood. Born November 12, 1942 in Cleveland, she has lived in Willoughby the majority of her life. Patricia retired from General Electric after 35 years. She loved to bowl, play bingo, and she enjoyed going to the casino. Survivors include her daughter, Diana (Frank) Mulac; granddaughters, Alexandra and Mackenna Mulac; great-grandson, Holden; sisters, Barb (Robert) Bunn and Kathy Rapp. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Speroff, in 2017; and herparents, George and Margaret (Hendricks) Hillwig. Final resting place will be in Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Heights. Family suggests contributions be made to Hospice of Montefiore, 1 David Myers Parkway, Beachwood, OH 44122. www.davisbabcock.com.
Published in News-Herald on Sept. 25, 2019