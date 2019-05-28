|
|
Memorial mass for Patricia J. Tirabassi (nee Lynch), age 88, will be 10:00 a.m. at St. Gabriel Parish, 9925 Johnnycake Ridge Road, Concord Twp. (Please meet at Church). Patricia was born on April 10, 1931 in Cleveland to the late Michael J. and Mary (nee Henry) Lynch and passed away on May 28, 2019. She was very proud of her Irish Heritage and a longtime member of the Westside Irish-American Club. She was an avid reader and loved to spend time with her family. Patricia was the loving mother of Guido (deceased) (Cathy), Michael (deceased), Dennis (Joyce), Earnest (deceased), Gary (deceased), and Terry; cherished grandmother of Nicholas, Michael (deceased), Angela, Denean, Michael, Amanda, and Zachery; proud great-grandmother of Cameron, Kylie, Cameron, Cayden, and Keally; sister of Mary (deceased), Anneamay (deceased), Donna, Eileen, Michael (deceased), and Kathleen. In lieu of Flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association Cleveland Area Chapter, P.O. Box 74924, Cleveland, Ohio 44194. Jakubs-Waite Funeral Home of Eastlake is handling arrangements.
Published in News-Herald on May 29, 2019