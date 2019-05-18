|
Patricia Joann Vollman was born on December 16, 1931, in Cleveland, Ohio to Joseph and Jane (nee Ivanka Skerl) Prisel. She joined her Heavenly Father on January 11, 2019. She attended Cosmetology school and managed a beauty shop for 13 years. She worked at Parker Hannifin Corporation for 20 years during which she became the first woman aerospace inspector. She married several times during her life and was a loving wife and caregiver. She was a member of the Altar & Rosary Society and the Charity Arms. She was a member of the Willowick Senior Center, The Scarlet Hat Society, and a lifelong member of St. Jerome's Catholic Church. She is survived by her sister, Alice Hadzinsky; brother-in-law, Ed Stanko; daughters, Jane Rogers, Jill (Jyl), Maureen Hajek (Dennis); sons, Thomas Rogers, Terrance Rogers; step-daughter, Kathy Turcoliveri (Frank); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Her sisters, Josephine Hraster (Chuck), Anne Machol (Fred), May Marinich (Joe), Eileen Stanko; brother, John Prisel; and brother-in-law, Steve Hadzinsky preceded her in death. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Jerome Church, 15000 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland. A celebration of life will be at 3:30 p.m. at the Willowick Senior Center, 321 East 314th Street, Willowick, Ohio.
Published in The News-Herald on May 19, 2019