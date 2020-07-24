Patricia “Pat” Layhew (nee Romanovich), 79, of Mentor, died July 21, 2020 at Maplewood at Chardon. She was born July 1, 1941 in Allegheny County, PA.Mrs. Layhew worked in the cafeteria at Mentor Public Schools for nearly 20 years. Pat enjoyed spending time with her family, going to the casino, reading, music, dancing, traveling, watching funny TV shows, rocking babies, ice cream and watching sunsets over the lake. She dedicated her life to her husband, children and grandchildren, never putting herself first. She taught her children the importance of family and the value of hard work. Her beloved family will forever have fond memories of her hugs and kisses, words of wisdom, time spent at the family camp where she showed off her Annie Oakley-like skills, homemade bread, apple pies and endless Sunday dinners.Survivors are her children, Karen (Robert) Moffett, Nancy (Joseph) Putney, Tricia (Michael) Retallick, Michael (Thuy) Layhew, and Thomas (Thadda) Layhew; grandchildren, Megan, Ashley (Stephen), Lillian, Ethan, Elliott, Rachel, Lauren, Emily, Haley, Eric, Ian, and Tommy; great grandchild, Carson; sister, Joyce (Richard) Beck; and her brother, James (Barbara) Romanovich.She was preceded in death by her husband, Regis M. Layhew; parents, Clement and Martha Romanovich; and her brother, Eugene Romanovich.The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060. A funeral service will be held 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Mentor Cemetery. The Layhew family asks that all attending the visitation and funeral services for their mother please wear a mask.Contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, donate online at www.alz.org
or Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44192, donate online at www.hospicewr.org
