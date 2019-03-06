|
|
Patricia Louise Corbin, age 78, passed away February 26, 2019 under the care of Hospice.She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Wilda Knotts; and sister, Sue Coonce.She is survived by a devoted husband, Arthur Sr.; a daughter, Debbie (Mike) Batiste; a brother, David (Joyce) Knotts; a step-son, Arthur Jr. (Teresa) Corbin; a step-daughter, Stacy (Brad) Powell; grandchildren, Alexis, Joshua, Abigail, and Jessica Corbin; and sister-in-law, Diane (Richard) McNeil. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.She worked many years at Slovene Home for the Aged caring for others.She enjoyed long walks with her husband, word search puzzles, and led an active lifestyle.There will be a graveside service at Western Reserve Memorial Gardens, 11521 Chillicothe Rd., Chesterland, Ohio 44026 on Saturday, March 9, at 10:00 a.m.She will be sorely missed, but fondly remembered.Memorial donations in memory of Pat may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve Development Office, 17876 St. Clair Avenue, Cleveland, OH 44110.
Published in News-Herald on Mar. 7, 2019