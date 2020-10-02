Patricia “Patty” Louise Jenkins, 63, was born on January 27, 1957, in Maryland to Edgar and Beverly Jenkins. Patty passed on September 30, 2020, in Euclid, Ohio. Patty worked for the U.S. Department Finance Account Service. Patty was preceded in death by her father, Edgar, and mother Beverly. Patty had two sisters Donna (Mike) Arnold and Debbie (Mike) Rydzinski, and three brothers Donald (Shelley) Jenkins, Ronald (Hallie) Jenkins, and Mark Jenkins. Patty had six nieces and nephews; Adam, Britni, Carri, Michelle, Emily, and Tyler. Patty also had two great-nieces/nephews Delilah and Ra’Nay. Patty was a fun-loving person who made friends wherever she went. She enjoyed painting and crafts. Patty adored her nieces and nephews like they were her children. She also loved taking care of her next-door neighbor, who was her friend and father. A private memorial service will be held for Patty’s family and friends. Graveside services will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve in Euclid, Ohio.