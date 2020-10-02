1/1
Patricia Louise Jenkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia “Patty” Louise Jenkins, 63, was born on January 27, 1957, in Maryland to Edgar and Beverly Jenkins. Patty passed on September 30, 2020, in Euclid, Ohio. Patty worked for the U.S. Department Finance Account Service. Patty was preceded in death by her father, Edgar, and mother Beverly. Patty had two sisters Donna (Mike) Arnold and Debbie (Mike) Rydzinski, and three brothers Donald (Shelley) Jenkins, Ronald (Hallie) Jenkins, and Mark Jenkins. Patty had six nieces and nephews; Adam, Britni, Carri, Michelle, Emily, and Tyler. Patty also had two great-nieces/nephews Delilah and Ra’Nay. Patty was a fun-loving person who made friends wherever she went. She enjoyed painting and crafts. Patty adored her nieces and nephews like they were her children. She also loved taking care of her next-door neighbor, who was her friend and father. A private memorial service will be held for Patty’s family and friends. Graveside services will be held in Pennsylvania at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve in Euclid, Ohio.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by news-herald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved