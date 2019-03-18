Home

Patricia M. Zuegel Obituary
Patricia M. Zuegel, 62, of Painesville, passed away March 10, 2019 at her home.
She was born January 1, 1957, in Germany.
Patricia worked in accounting at Rose-Mary Center and cared deeply about helping anyone in need.
Though she didn’t want to recognize her own talent as an artist, it was a hobby she shared with her son by exploring museums and encouraging his interest and ability. Always an animal lover, Pat enjoyed visiting area parks with her dogs, and appreciated the companionship of her cats when she was less mobile later in life.
Survivors are her son, Bill (Dorian) Nelson; grandchildren, Eve and Vivian; mother, Eleonore Adams; sisters, Carola “Lola” (Jon) Ondo, and Karen Adams; and her brothers, Max Zuegel, and Ralph (Theresa) Adams; and stepdaughter, Kelley Nelson.
She was preceded in death by her father, Ralf Zuegel.Private family services were held in memory of Patricia.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution, may send to the Lake Humane Society, 7464 Tyler Blvd. Building E, Mentor, OH 44060.
Arrangements entrusted to the Brunner Sanden Deitrick Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 8466 Mentor Ave., Mentor, OH 44060.
Please offer condolences at www.brunners.com.
Published in The News-Herald on Mar. 19, 2019
