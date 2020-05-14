Funeral Mass for Patricia Marie (nee Joyce) Etchell, 81, of Eastlake, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Immaculate Conception Church, 37940 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. (Social distancing will be observed.) Patricia passed away May 14, 2020, in Mayfield Heights. Born March 5, 1939, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for more than 60 years. She loved all animals, especially her cats and enjoyed gardening.Patricia had worked for the Willoughby Police Department as a longtime secretary to Police Chief Conrad Straube. She was the loving mother of James “Skip” Etchell of Eastlake; cherished grandmother of Joseph (Erin) Mulea; sister of Vince Joyce; and aunt of Patrick Joyce, Kathleen Henson, Sean, Chris, Mark and Frank Joyce. Patricia was preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra Mulea; parents, Vincent and Agnes Joyce; and brother, Thomas Joyce. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Chardon Township. To leave condolences or order flowers, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 14 to May 17, 2020.