Patricia "Patsy" Nichols
Patricia “Patsy” Nichols, 65, of Painesville Township, passed away unexpectedly, due to heart complications on Oct 8, 2020. Patsy was born April 30, 1955 in Cleveland. She was the daughter of Frank and Margaret Grims. Beloved wife of Richard and loving mother of Danielle. Patricia started working for the Willoughby Eastlake School Systems in 1994 and has worked in various WE schools throughout her career. She has met many wonderful people and will be very dearly missed. Patsy was the gentlest, most caring women who always brought the light to the inside of a dark tunnel. She was always thinking of ways to make other people feel special in any way she could. She will continue to be the most important person in our lives and will be with us in every aspect of our lives, forever. As for her wishes, her family will be doing a private service, but they hope you would keep her in your thoughts and remember the good memories and laughs you had with her.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Herald from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
