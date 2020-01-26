|
Mentor resident and longtime teacher and principal Patricia Oster, 79, passed away January 7, 2020.She was born in Cleveland on October 21, 1940 the daughter of Joseph and Josephine (Leskovic) Oster.She was a 1958 graduate of East H.S. and received her college degrees from Case Western Reserve UniversityShe served as a teacher, guidance counselor and assistant principle at Patrick Henry Jr. High, then Asst. Principal at Lincoln West H.S., then principal at Wilbur Wright Jr. High and finally retired as principal of Cleveland School of Science H.S.Patricia never had children but loved and cared for all her students as if they were her own. She dedicated her life to the education and growth of her students.Patricia will be laid to rest with her parents in All Souls Cemetery. In keeping with her wishes all services will be private.Online obituary and condolences at www.czupfuneral.com
Published in News-Herald on Jan. 27, 2020