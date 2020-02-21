|
|
Patricia R. Jasko (nee Jones), age 80, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on February 18, 2020. She was a 57-year resident of Chester Township and the owner/operator of Miss Pat’s Day Care Center for 45 years. Patricia served on many boards throughout her long career, and was a longtime board member of the West Geauga Community Joint Recreation District. She enjoyed coaching soccer, being active in the Chesterland community, traveling, bowling, shopping, antiquing, and going to auctions for her online store. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Michael T. Jasko; parents, Charles and Helen; grandson, Jackson; brothers, Robert Jones and Jim Jones; sister-in-law, Shirley Jones; and brother-in-law, James Richards. She is survived by her children, Michael Jr. (Brenda), Michelle Cole (Michael), Tricia, Steven (Johnna), and Daniel (Lisa); grandchildren, Michael III (Beth), Jennifer, Marcus, Angel, Chris, Michael (Jackie), Chandler (Haley), Ethan, Addison, Elizabeth, Isabella, John, Christopher, Dexter, and Waylon; six great grandchildren; sisters, Beverly Richards and Marge Vandestat (Chuck); sister-in-law, Sandi Jones; and many nieces, nephews, in-laws, extended family and friends. Our mom was truly a very special and unique person. She was not just a mom to us, she was a "Second Mom" to so many. Her employees were very special to her, she considered them part of her family. Even her customers were part of her extended family. She touched so many hearts through the years, she was a support system, a mentor, a teacher, and a friend. She opened her heart and home to anyone. Friends may call at Gattozzi and Son Funeral Home, 12524 Chillicothe Rd. (Route 306 N. of Mayfield Rd.) Chesterland, from 12 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 27th, 2020, and from 12 to 3 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 28th, 2020, where Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 29th 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment All Souls Cemetery, Chardon. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions in Patricia’s memory to the family to help with the expenses they have incurred for her care during the past year. Contributions can be made to Michelle Cole, PO Box 750, Chesterland, OH 44026. Online video tribute and condolences at:www.gattozziandson.com.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2020