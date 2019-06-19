Home

McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home
38001 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 942-0700
Patricia R. Wigand Obituary
Patricia R. (nee Halmagy) Wigand, 63, of Painesville, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights. Born June 8, 1956, in Cleveland, she had been a resident of Lake County for the past 33 years, living in Mentor before moving to Painesville. Patricia volunteered and helped at St. John Vianney Church with various activities, summer festival and the flowers. She had also been active at St. Joseph Christian Life Center, serving as bingo director and as a volunteer. Patricia loved playing bingo, enjoyed fishing and visiting casinos. She was the loving mother of Adam V. Wigand (Sarah Palek), and Nicholas J. (Alicia) Wigand; sister of David (Nancy) Halmagy, Christina (Ralph) Burgess, and Carol (Mitch) Wigand; and aunt of nieces and nephews. She also leaves her faithful companion, her dog, Lilly. Patricia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gary J. Wigand in 2019; and parents, Elmer and Adele (nee Milikas) Halmagy. Family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby, where a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 6:30 p.m. Burial will be private. To leave condolences for the family, visit: www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in News-Herald on June 20, 2019
