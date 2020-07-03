1/1
Private family services were held for Patricia Ryan-Renshaw, 78, of Mentor. Patricia passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020, at Altercare of Mentor in Concord Township. Born June 29, 1942, in Euclid, she had lived in Cleveland before moving to Lake County 44 years ago. Patricia enjoyed reading, watching CNN and crime television, and loved sports, especially football and racing. She was the beloved wife of 44 years to William M. Renshaw; loving mother of Sean M. (Patsy) Ryan and Bridgette M. Ryan; cherished grandmother of Chris B. (Laura) Zukowski and Cody P. (Tia) Ryan; great-grandmother of Xavier, Nixie, Catlynn, J.J., Maddy, Quinn, Adalyn and Coraline; and sister-in-law of Helen Ryan. Patricia was preceded in death by her grandson, Corey M. “Big C” Rayn; parents, John Patrick and Alberta (nee Fredericks) Ryan; and brother, James Ryan. Arrangements are entrusted to McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Homes in Willoughby and Mentor. To leave condolences for the family, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.


