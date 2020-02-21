|
Patricia Stevenson Kurdziel (nee Lewis), age 89, beloved wife of Hank and the late J. Larry Stevenson; loving mother of Janice Milazzotto (husband Louis), Joyce Stevenson Brandt, Jack Stevenson (wife Welanda); dear stepmother of Steven (wife Karen), Donald (wife Leesa) and Raymond (spouse Howard Zar) Kurdziel, and Mary Morrison (husband James); devoted grandmother of Steven, Adam, Bryce, Kyler, Chris, Douglas, Annie and William; and loving great-grandmother; dear sister of Joseph (wife Carol), Robert (deceased) (wife Natalie) and the late James Lewis; dear friend of many. Pat was a Nursery School Teacher for 11 years at Lyndhurst Co-Op Nursery School and for 25 years in the Mayfield City Schools at Millridge and Gates Mills Elementary Schools. An avid bridge and tennis player, Pat was also a wonderful cook. Private Interment will take place at Knollwood Cemetery. Family and Friends are invited to gather for Memorial Services 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Lyons Chapel at Ohio Living Breckinridge Village, 36851 Ridge Rd., Willoughby, OH 44094. Friends may call at the Maher Melbourne Funeral Home, 5236 Mayfield Rd., Lyndhusrt (east of Richmond Rd.) 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Pat's memory suggested to Student Scholarships through Ohio Living Breckinridge Village.
Published in News-Herald on Feb. 23, 2020