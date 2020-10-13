Patricia Vinch passed away on September 22, 2020 following a series of health issues over the past year. Born on October 9, 1937 to Rachel and Joseph Vinch, Pat and her brother James grew up in Wickliffe in a loving Italian family. Her father was an avid gardener and passed his ability to grow amazing flowers and vegetables on to his daughter, who was known for her own beautiful flower beds. A lifetime Eastsider, Pat relocated to a lovely condo in Avon Lake following her retirement.Pat’s career was filled with travel and adventure during the years that she worked for American Airlines and then for Air France and Sabina Airlines. During that time she led groups of tourists around the world, including Greece, China, Hong Kong, Italy and other exotic locations. Later she became the executive director of business travel for AAA, where one of the highlights of her career occurred in 1989 when she led a group of 100 people across the Atlantic on the QEII, returning to Cleveland on the Concorde.A believer in giving back to the community, Pat was involved in a variety of volunteer activities. In an effort to beautify the city of Wickliffe, she initiated the Garden of the Year Award to encourage people to enhance their own homes. Following her move to the West Side, she was an active member of the Lakewood Garden Club and served on the Board of the Friends of the Avon Lake Library. At her Bounty Way condominium complex she was on the landscaping committee, as well as volunteering with the Tree Commission of Avon Lake.Always fashionably turned out, Pat dressed beautifully and never left the house without being perfectly made up and accessorized. Her love of beautiful things extended to her home, which she loved to decorate and fill with treasures old and new.A loving and devoted daughter, after her father’s death Pat brought her mother to live with her, caring for her until she passed away at the age of 101. Preceded in death by her brother James, Pat is survived by her niece Dana Kind, her nephew James Vinch, and her cousin Diana Campbell. A graveside service will be held at All Souls Cemetery 10366 Chardon Rd, Chardon, OH 44024 on Thursday, October 29. We will meet at the gate at 10:00 and proceed to the gravesite. All those attending are asked to wear a mask. Anyone who wishes to do so may make a donation to their favorite charity in Pat’s honor. www.buschcares.com
