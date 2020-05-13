Patricia "Trish" W. Corrigan, age 79, passed away May 9, 2020, following a brief illness at her home in Chardon, OH. She was born in Cleveland, OH, one of seven children of Patrick and Margueriete Walsh. The Walsh family moved to their Sherman Road farm in Chardon in 1952, Trish was a graduate of Chardon High School Class of 1958. After graduating from Notre Dame College, Trish began her teaching career at St. Mary Chardon where she was fortunate to teach several of her nieces and nephews. Her career varied while raising children and included working in banking, insurance, and coordinating pilgrimage travel. Most recently, she taught at St. Williams in Euclid, retiring in 1998 to become a full-time "Nana." Following her retirement, Trish participated in multiple lay ministries at her lifelong home parish St. Mary Chardon. In November 1965, she married Neil Corrigan and they raised five amazing children in Chardon, OH, and Bradenton, FL. In April of 2018, she was blessed to marry Vincent Staffileno of Chardon and enjoyed extending her family to include the Mike (Patricia) Staffileno family of Chardon and the Lisa (Tom) Laube family of San Diego. Survivors include her daughters, Nora (Jose) Lopez of Westpark, Erin (Matthew) Martin of Chesterland, Betsy (Brian) McGann of Westerville, and Leah (Matt) O’Donnell of Chardon; seven loving grandchildren, Chloe, Jovanni, Lily, Saffron, Elise, Rolando, Miles, and Enrique. Trish was greeted in heaven by her parents and four siblings; her husband, Neil Corrigan (2001); and husband, Vincent Staffileno (2020). She is joyfully reunited with son, Paul; daughter-in-law, Kelly; and grandsons, Logan and Braden Corrigan after 14 years. Her devotion to family, friends, and God drove Trish through the difficult times, allowing her to see each day as a new opportunity to live joyfully. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her enormous family, an abundance of friends, the Motley Crew, multitudinous former students, and countless others who loved and called her "Nana." Funeral and Services will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Mary Chardon or Hospice of Western Reserve. Arrangements are entrusted to the Potti & Marc F. Burr Funeral Homes. Obituary, online condolences, and memorial gifts available at: www.marcfburrfuneralhome.com.
Published in News-Herald from May 13 to May 15, 2020.