Funeral Mass for Patrick B. Sweeney, 82, of Mentor, will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at St. John Vianney Church, 7575 Bellflower Road, Mentor. Fr. Tom Johns will officiate the Mass.Mr. Sweeney passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at his residence in Mentor with his family at his side. Born Oct. 13, 1936, in Carrick, County Donegal, Ireland, he had been a resident of Lake County for the past 44 years. On June 21, 1985, Pat became a United States citizen, which was a very proud day for him. He was a member of St. John Vianney Church in Mentor, and founding parent of All Saints School. Pat was also a member of the Irish American Club-East Side Inc., in Euclid and the Fairport Harbor Yacht Club. He loved sailing with his friends at FHYC, enjoyed the idea of golf, and spending time at his cottage at Chautauqua Lake, N.Y. Mr. Sweeney was a retired employee of Lincoln Electric with 33 years of service. Previously, he had worked in the trades as a carpenter. Pat was the beloved husband of 51 years to Rose Anne (nee Quandt) Sweeney; loving father of Peggy E. (Matt) Fry, Kathy A. (Jim) Stayer, Daniel P. Sweeney, Kevin P. (Christine) Sweeney and Brendan P. Sweeney; cherished grandfather of Meghan Sweeney, Allison and Ryan Fry, Maddie, Molly and Quinn Stayer and Alex Sweeney; brother of Dympna Kelly and Desmond Sweeney; and uncle of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Patrick and Brigid (nee Hegarty) Sweeney; siblings, Fr. Donal Sweeney and Fionan Sweeney; brother-in-law, Jim Kelly; and sister-in-law, Anne Sweeney. Family will receive friends from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at McMahon-Coyne-Vitantonio Funeral Home, 38001 Euclid Ave., Willoughby. Burial will be in Mentor Cemetery. The family suggests donations in his name be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, OH 44197. To leave condolences for the family or participate in the Memorial Tree Program, visit www.MCVfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News-Herald on July 6, 2019